Isak makes a statement: ‘Promises broken, trust lost, relationship can’t continue’

  
Published August 19, 2025 04:01 PM

Alexander Isak has dug his heels in ever deeper as he tries to force a transfer away from Newcastle, presumably to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, who have had multiple offers for the superstar striker rejected already this summer.

TRANSFER NEWS — Spurs, Crystal Palace reportedly agree deal for Eberechi Eze

Isak, who chose not to attend Tuesday’s PFA Awards in Manchester where he is set to be recognized for his place in the best XI last season, released an explosive statement to Fabrizio Romano, explaining not only his absence from the ceremony but the reason for his unhappiness at Newcastle.

Alexander Isak statement about Newcastle transfer standoff

“I’m proud to be recognized by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024-25. First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I’m not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn’t feel right to be there. I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now — and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”