Thomas Frank reaction — What did Tottenham Hotspur boss say after draw at Burnley?

Tottenham Hotspur grabbed a point late on at Burnley but Thomas Frank is still in serious trouble as their manager.

This time they took the lead at Burnley but were 2-1 down heading into the 90th minute. Then captain Cristian Romero equalized to snatch a point.

But Spurs fans in the away end turned against Frank in the second half with several chants lambasting his style of play and record at the north London club. To put it politely...

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction on yet another poor day for Spurs, as they sit eight points above the relegation zone and six points from the top four.

Thomas Frank reaction

General thoughts on the game: “I think it was a very good first half,” Frank told BBC Match of the Day. “Except from the last shot it was a first half we dominated. Created chances, scoring a goal, should have scored a second one and then we are out of sight and we can never, ever concede that goal just before half time. Then we went out in the second half and there was a little bit more back and forth, we were not as much on top, I don’t think we dealt well enough with that spell. Then we concede another bad goal. Can never concede those. Should never be that open. I think we had a strong end with strong character. We had a lot of offensive subs and go to get the equalizer and we had three or four very big chances, score on one of them, but this is a game where we create a lot of things, do more than enough to win the game. Just didn’t defend well enough in two situations... My thing today, we created a lot of chances, that has sometimes been a little bit the problem, but today we did that. Normally we’ve been quite strong defensively but we can never concede the two goals.”

On Dubravka being in fine form in goal for Burnley: “Yeah, he had a fantastic game. With some fantastic saves. Of course praise to him.”

On being important to focus on the character to get something when being 2-1 down late on: “I think it is very important to focus on how we started the game. The first half was really good. We came here, boom, on top of it. Created chances, getting up 1-0, could have scored one, didn’t. And then it is very important to focus on how strongly we ended with the character and keep fighting until the end. That is good. Then we need to improve the bit in the middle.”

On only having two wins in 14 league games and the noise being cranked up: “I know but you can’t say that we didn’t do everything we could to win. We just need to keep improving.”

On if it is a time for calm heads: “I think so. I think it’s the only way it can be. Calm heads. Carry on. Keep doing what we think is the right thing. No doubt about that and you can see the game today, we do more than enough to win the game. So we need to defend better in two situations and of course score a goal more and that could have been the difference when you’re up 1-0.”

On if he feels they are getting closer to getting victories: “Yeah, I think we do a lot of things right today again,” Frank told Sky Sports in the UK. “So of course it is frustrating to stand here only getting one point where we did more than enough and especially the first half we should be out of sight. But that is football.”

On the goalscoring ability of his center backs: “Big praise to Micky and Cuti for scoring the goals. They do very, very well there. Also highlights a little bit that we need to get goals from other angles as well.”

On if Spurs are getting to where they want to be: “I think we had a very good performance against Dortmund. Overall to produce a good performance every third or fourth day, that is the difference. That is what we need to keep doing. We saw that especially in the first half but sometimes in a tight program you come here and win 1-0 or win 2-1 and that is what we should have done.”