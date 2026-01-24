Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool: Cherries’ late heroics complete win over error-prone Reds

Liverpool’s Premier League winless streak hit five games — their longest of the season — following an error-filled 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Evanilson and Alex Jimenez took advantage of poor play from the left side of Liverpool’s back line, but Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai were able to restore level terms by the time the game reached its final 10 minutes.

But it was Bournemouth who would find the winner when Amine Adli bundled a loose ball over the line, giving the Cherries seven of nine points in the Premier League. That run followed an 11-match winless run.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool final score: 3-2

Evanilson 27', Alex Jimenez 33', Virgil van Dijk 45, Dominik Szoboszlai 80', Amine Adli 90+5'

Bournemouth vs Liverpool live updates

Amine Adli goal — Bournemouth 3-2 Liverpool

At the absolute end of time!

Van Dijk is nudged from behind and cannot find the strength to head the ball away, and the Cherries have bundled a winner over the line!

Just a brutal day for the Dutchman.

Dominik Szoboszlai goal — Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool will a dangerous free kick, and make use of it.

Mohamed Salah runs over the ball and moves its angle with a backheel to Szoboszlai, who cruises a shot inside the far post.

Level in Dorset!

Subs

Liverpool brought Andy Robertson on at halftime and they’ve now made moves to put their other two available veterans into the game.

Curtis Jones and Hugo Ekitike replace Jeremie Frimpong and Alexis Mac Allister in the 60th.

Halftime — Bournemouth 2-1 Liverpool

The Reds had turned 60% of possession and five shots into 0.12 xG prior to Van Dijk’s goal off the corner kick, but now things feel a whole better heading into halftime.

Bournemouth have put two of their three shot attempts over the line. This is a Cherries team without David Brooks, Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert, and Marcus Tavernier,.

The Reds have a limited bench but Hugo Ekitike, Andy Robertson, and Curtis Jones are experienced hands who will hope to get a chance to complete the visitors’ comeback bid.

Virgil van Dijk — Bournemouth 2-1 Liverpool

The big man gets his shoulder on a corner kick and it flicks past Petrovic for 2-1!

Joe Gomez injury

Liverpool have to make a chance at center back, and in fact they were down to 10 men on Bournemouth’s second goal.

Wataru Endo will slot next to Van Dijk at center back.

Bournemouth are probably feeling quite swell right now.

Alex Jimenez goal — Bournemouth 2-0 Liverpool

Wow!

James Hill sends a pass between Milos Kerkez and Virgil van Dijk, and Alex Jimenez holds of the former to slot past Alisson Becker.

Two goals in a half-dozen minutes!

Evanilson goal — Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

Unexpected stuff here!

Alex Scott maneuvers to get the ball past Virgil van Dijk and it’s a great chance for Evanilson, who slots home!

About what’s expected?

Liverpool have had a bit more of the ball but Bournemouth aren’t opening up the middle of the park and that’s forcing quite a few long balls.

An early one to Mohamed Salah looked to open up a shot but his pass was instead blocked by a Cherry.

0-0 into the 26th minute.

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Cook, Senesi, Smith, Jimenez, Hill, Scott, Adli, Kroupi, Evanilson

Liverpool lineup

Alisson, Kerkez, Gomez, Van Dijk, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Gakpo, Salah

Bournemouth vs Liverpool preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

But they did draw at home to Burnley last weekend as they dropped more points in their bid for the top four as they’ve drawn four-straight games in the league. Mohamed Salah returned in midweek as Liverpool won 3-0 at Marseille to boost their hopes of finishing in the top eight of the Champions League and getting an automatic spot in the last 16. That performance and result will boost confidence as Slot aims to kick-start his attack in the coming weeks.

Bournemouth drew 1-1 at Brighton on Monday as they were pegged back late on and that pretty much sums up their season. Andoni Iraola’s side have won just one of their last 13 Premier League games and after selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, they have lost their main attacking threat.

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries are still with USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams, while Ben Gannon-Doak, Justin Kluivert and Enes Unal all remain out. David Brooks is struggling, while Marcus Tavernier is out which is another blow to Iraola’s attacking options.

Liverpool team news, focus

Salah is back from AFCON and could start on the right again, while Liverpool are without Conor Bradley and Alexander Isak through injury and Federico Chiesa is a doubt.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a good time for Liverpool to play Bournemouth, with the latter lacking plenty of attacking options and confidence in front of goal. It won’t be easy for Liverpool against Bournemouth’s high-press, but if they stay patient they will win. Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 24)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth, Dorset

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network