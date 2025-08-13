How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Villa Park is the scene as a pair of UEFA Champions League competitors begin their Premier League seasons, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United boasting familiar rosters but different outlooks.

Villa have retained almost all of their key pieces and so there aren’t a ton of new faces, with Nice forward Evann Guessand the player set for the biggest potential impact. Midweek rumors of Villa man Jacob Ramsey being eyed by Newcastle aim a little tumult.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Newcastle’s summer has been problematic, largely because of the confusing saga of star striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker helped the Magpies to the League Cup but consternation over his contract has him reportedly holding out for a move to Liverpool.

And the Magpies have also lost out on a number of rumored targets in Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool), and Benjamin Sesko (Manchester United) amongst others. And, yes, those trio have invigorated Premier League top-four rivals.

Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, and Martin Dubravka have swapped Newcastle for new Premier League digs, while Eddie Howe does have Nottingham Forest playmaker Anthony Elanga and Southampton loanee Aaron Ramsdale in the fold. AC Milan back Malick Thiaw has also joined the side, but the Toon Army will have some trepidation about competing on all fronts (again) as the UCL looms large this Fall.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Newcastle United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream live online via NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Emiliano Martinez (suspension), Ross Barkley (knock), Andres Garcia (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Morgan Rogers (ankle)

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (internal suspension), Joe Willock (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (ankle)

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United prediction

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak-sized hole in the attack isn’t made smaller by the lack of options to fill his spot. Callum Wilson left for West Ham and well-rated William Osula is still green. Anthony Gordon could be deployed there, but the question mark is too big if Villa deliver a multi-goal day. Newcastle’s midfield is still quite solid, but the simplest outcome is something along the lines of Aston Villa 1-0 Newcastle United.