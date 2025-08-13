How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The 2025-26 Premier League season begins at the home of the defending champions as Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Friday.

Liverpool won the league by 10 points last season but have a new look this season. Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have found new clubs, and the club mourns the death of Diogo Jota.

Arne Slot’s Reds have spent massively this summer, adding record transfer Florian Wirtz as well as Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, and ex-Bournemouth man Milos Kerkez. Giorgi Mamardashvili has also arrived from Valencia. Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi are also heavily linked with Liverpool.

Bournemouth will look quite different this season as well, and Kerkez is a big part of that. The club brought in Adrien Truffert in the hopes of replacing the Hungarian, and so far the Rennes import looks up to the challenge.

There are questions at the back, where Dean Huijsen left for Real Madrid and Illia Zabaryni skipped town for Paris Saint-Germain in big money moves. Kepa Arrizabalaga’s much-celebrated loan stint is also over, and the Cherries hope that ex-MLS man Djordje Petrovic will prove a star between the sticks.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream live online via NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Joe Gomez (calf), Ryan Gravenberch (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (undisclosed)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Enes Unal (knee), Lewis Cook (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Christie (groin), Justin Kluivert (calf)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction

The Reds may take some time to settle into a groove given their roster upheaval, but will be so strong in the long haul. This game will give them a little space for error, as Bournemouth’s back line is a question mark and will need to find their comfort level, too. Anfield isn’t the place for that especially in a curtain-raiser. Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth.