Anfield pays tribute to Diogo Jota in first Premier League game since death of Liverpool forward

  
Published August 15, 2025 03:33 PM

Anfield is a special place, and the emotions were overflowing on Friday as Liverpool played its first Premier League match since the car accident that claimed the lives of Reds forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Jota was remembered with tifo and scarves held aloft as Anfield roared into “You’ll Never Walk Alone,”

Portuguese flag colors springing up around the stadium even before the Kop launched into a gigantic display that red “DJ20.” The other end, the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, read “AS30" for Silva’s uniform number at Penafiel.

MORE — Liverpool v Bournemouth live blog

These were intense, moving scenes as the Reds began a Premier League title defense without Jota following his tragic passing last month.

The stadium rang out in an emotive “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and the players then stood arm-in-arm through a stunning moment of silence.

Watch the entire sequence below.

WATCH: Anfield pays tribute to the late Diogo Jota
Anfield pays tribute to Jota and Silva
Watch as Anfield held an emotional moment of silence for former Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of Liverpool's Matchweek 1 fixture against Bournemouth.