How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A mouthwatering clash takes place in north London on Sunday as title-chasing Arsenal host resurgent reigning champs Manchester City.

Is this the game where Man City fully announce that they’re back? A win would put them just three points behind Arsenal in the table...

WATCH – Arsenal v Manchester City

The Gunners sit six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool (who have a game in-hand) heading into this weekend but Mikel Arteta’s side are 13 games unbeaten in the league and are safely through to the Champions League last 16 automatically as they finished third in the League Phase. Arsenal also overcame a crazy red card to Myles Lewis-Skelly in the first half at Wolves last weekend to win 1-0, as his red card has since been overturned upon appeal. Can Arsenal overcome key injuries to kick on and make a statement against the four-time reigning champs?

Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-1 at home last weekend to underline their resurgence, as Pep Guardiola’s side have also reached the Champions League knockout play-off round after they beat Club Brugge on Wednesday. City have won four of their last five Premier League games with Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland leading the charge. In the return game at home against Arsenal back in September Manchester City scored deep into stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw. But that game also saw them lose influential midfielder Rodri to an ACL injury in the first half and that has had a huge impact on their season.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (February 2)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), David Raya (unknown)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Nathan Ake (muscle), Jeremy Doku (knock), Ruben Dias (groin)

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction

With doubts over David Raya and Arsenal already having Jesus and Saka out, the Gunners keep losing key players just when you think they’re ready to kick on and chase down Liverpool. Defensive injuries have impacted Manchester City but the addition of Marmoush has given their attackers a boost and as long as they defend properly, especially set pieces, this seems like a game where City will find a way to win with a moment of magic. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City.