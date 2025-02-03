How did Pep Guardiola react to Manchester City’s late capitulation to Arsenal in a 5-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium?

It’s safe to say the City boss was less than impressed by his side’s disappearance almost immediately after a second-half equalizer gave hope to the defending champions.

RECAP — Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City

Big plays at the back were few and far between from City, who had a strong spell of possession in the first half but only found an Erling Haaland marker in the second 45.

City also failed to strengthen its top-four place and leave open the door for Chelsea to leapfrog them for fourth place on Monday.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after loss at Arsenal?

“I only regret the last 20, 25 minutes. We forgot to do what we should do, what we had done through 65-70 minutes. It’s a difficult game in that stadium against that team, giving up a goal that early which has happened too much this seaosn. But after 10-15 minutes we started really really good.”

“After the third goal we didn’t continue what we had to do in terms of defensively and a bit more patience. When we play in that way, they can run and that’s what they want.”

“It’s happened all season, like with many, many, too many things. We talked. We’re aware it cannot happen. but we reacted really well and we played with personality. We defended so good and with the ball we were quite a good threat but unfortunately after the second many times. We had momentum but then the deflection.”

“Definitely but you have to work on. You cannot lose the control. It’s 90, 95 minutes. You cannot finish in the way we play. We could’ve scored three more. It doesn’t matter what happens. In the first situation you lose what you have to do. It’s so difficult.”