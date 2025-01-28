How to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester City need a win over Club Brugge to reach the UEFA Champions League playoff round as the Etihad Stadium gets an veritable elimination game to finish the league phase on Wednesday.

City’s loss last week at Paris Saint-Germain left the Premier League giants two points out of 24th place, with places nine through 24 reaching a home-and-away play-off round to reach the knockout rounds.

Club Brugge have 11 points and sit 20th, and City would be guaranteed to pass Brugge with a win. With No. 22 PSG and No. 24 Stuttgart going head-to-head, Club Brugge have options to reach the playoff round even with a loss or draw.

City have reached the knockout rounds in 11-straight Champions League competitions, last missing the phase in 2012-13.

Brugge drew Juventus 0-0 last time out and have beaten Aston Villa, Sturm Graz, and drawn Sporting Lisbon in the tournament, also drawing Celtic. They’ve lost at AC Milan and home to Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch Manchester City vs Club Brugge live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 29)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Nathan Ake (muscle), Jeremy Doku (knock), Ruben Dias (groin), Omar Marmoush (not registered), Abdukhodir Khusanov (not registered), Vitor Reis (not registered).

Club Brugge team news, focus

There are no known injuries for Club Brugge, who are led by playmaker and club living legend Hans Vanaken, who has six goals and eight assists in domestic play, and fellow attack-minded stars Gustaf Nilsson and Christos Tzolis.

Manchester City vs Club Brugge prediction

City have been inconsistent this season but it would be truly stunning if they failed to hold serve against Club Brugge at the Etihad. It may be closer than expected, and Brugge may pack it in knowing a draw will do. Man City 2-0 Club Brugge.