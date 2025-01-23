How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Arsenal are aiming to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool as they travel to struggling Wolves on Saturday.

The Gunners coughed up a 2-0 lead at home to Aston Villa last weekend to draw 2-2 as they’re now six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in-hand, heading into this weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side are struggling to put chances away and the absence of injured William Saliba was a big reason for failing to seal the win against Villa last time out.

Wolves have hit a slump under manager Vitor Pereira as his new manager bounce is well and truly over. Wolves have lost three of their last four games, including a 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Monday. They’re only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and with the futures of key players like Mario Lemina and Matheus Cunha up in the air, there is growing concern among the Wolves faithful once again.

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (January 25)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

The issues surrounding Mario Lemina (who Pereira said he would not speak about until the end of the transfer window) and Matheus Cunha is concerning for Wolves. Lemina is clearly on his way out and Cunha seems to be stalling on signing a new contract as the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United circle. If Wolves sell Cunha this month then their survival hopes will take a huge hit.

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Mario Lemina (transfer situation) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knee)

Arsenal team news, focus

Saliba being out has been tough for Arsenal to deal with but either Kiwior or Calafiori will start at center back alongside Gabriel. That means Timber will be back at right back and having Nwaneri back fit is another boost as the teenager can provide that extra spark off the bench if Arsenal need it. The midfield trio of Rice, Odegaard and Partey could be rolled out again to try and dominate and press high against a physical Wolves side.

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (hamstring), Myles Lewis-Skelly (knee)

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it will be a lot tighter than it should be and Arsenal have to finish chances early to curtail any hopes Wolves have of causing an upset. Set pieces will be the difference and Arsenal will expose one of Wolves’ main weaknesses. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal.