 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional- Gonzaga vs UCLA
UCLA’s Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach
Syndication: The Enquirer
Judge, Ohtani elected to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
Short-handed Mystics beat the Aces 94-83 for third straight win

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usnwtvsireland_250626.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Ireland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional- Gonzaga vs UCLA
UCLA’s Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach
Syndication: The Enquirer
Judge, Ohtani elected to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
Short-handed Mystics beat the Aces 94-83 for third straight win

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usnwtvsireland_250626.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Ireland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum each score 20-plus and the Sparks beat the short-handed Fever 85-75

  
Published June 27, 2025 01:16 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Azura Stevens scored 23 points, Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks ended a four-game losing streak by beating the short-handed Indiana Fever 85-75 on Thursday night.

Indiana played without Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury. Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned on June 14 and scored 32 points to help the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty.

Plum made a 3-pointer with 4:13 left to give Los Angeles a 67-66 lead, its first since the opening minute of the second quarter. She added two free throws on their next possession to cap a 21-8 run spanning the third-quarter break.

Los Angeles sealed it by grabbing two offensive rebounds with under a minute to play. Dearica Hamby was fouled while making a layup to give the Sparks a 79-75 lead. She missed the free throw but Stevens grabbed it and completed a three-point play to make it 81-75 with 49 seconds left.

Hamby and Rickea Jackson each scored 14 points for Los Angeles (5-11).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (7-8) with 20 points and Aliyah Boston had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Indiana led 31-22 before Los Angeles went on an 8-0 run, capped by Shey Peddy’s 3-pointer to get within one. Sophie Cunningham answered with a 3-pointer and the Fever led 34-30 at the break after forcing 15 turnovers.