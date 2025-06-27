Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum each score 20-plus and the Sparks beat the short-handed Fever 85-75

INDIANAPOLIS — Azura Stevens scored 23 points, Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks ended a four-game losing streak by beating the short-handed Indiana Fever 85-75 on Thursday night.

Indiana played without Caitlin Clark due to a groin injury. Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned on June 14 and scored 32 points to help the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty.

Plum made a 3-pointer with 4:13 left to give Los Angeles a 67-66 lead, its first since the opening minute of the second quarter. She added two free throws on their next possession to cap a 21-8 run spanning the third-quarter break.

Los Angeles sealed it by grabbing two offensive rebounds with under a minute to play. Dearica Hamby was fouled while making a layup to give the Sparks a 79-75 lead. She missed the free throw but Stevens grabbed it and completed a three-point play to make it 81-75 with 49 seconds left.

Hamby and Rickea Jackson each scored 14 points for Los Angeles (5-11).

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (7-8) with 20 points and Aliyah Boston had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Indiana led 31-22 before Los Angeles went on an 8-0 run, capped by Shey Peddy’s 3-pointer to get within one. Sophie Cunningham answered with a 3-pointer and the Fever led 34-30 at the break after forcing 15 turnovers.