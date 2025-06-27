 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional- Gonzaga vs UCLA
UCLA’s Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach
Syndication: The Enquirer
Judge, Ohtani elected to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum each score 20-plus and the Sparks beat the short-handed Fever 85-75

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usnwtvsireland_250626.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Ireland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional- Gonzaga vs UCLA
UCLA’s Mick Cronin hires former player David Singleton as an assistant coach
Syndication: The Enquirer
Judge, Ohtani elected to start in All-Star Game as top vote-getters
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Azura Stevens, Kelsey Plum each score 20-plus and the Sparks beat the short-handed Fever 85-75

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usnwtvsireland_250626.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Ireland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswmntgoal4_250626.jpg
Thompson lands 4th goal for USWNT against Ireland
nbc_soccer_uswmnt_250626.jpg
Lavelle caps methodical build up with a score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Short-handed Mystics beat the Aces 94-83 for third straight win

  
Published June 27, 2025 01:23 AM

LAS VEGAS — Rookie Sonia Citron scored 21 points, Sug Sutton added 17 and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 94-83 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Washington played without leading scorer Brittney Sykes, who is averaging 19.6 points per game, for the second straight game with a right lower leg injury. Guard Jade Melbourne left in the first quarter and did not return after getting hit in the face.

Lucy Olsen came off the bench and scored 14 points in 37 minutes for Washington (8-8). Shakira Austin had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and nine boards.

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas (7-8) with 22 points. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored 13, and Jewell Loyd added 11.

Washington opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 62-44 lead. The lead increased to 22 points, 79-57, later in the frame on Sutton’s 3-pointer.

Las Vegas got back in it by scoring the first nine points of the fourth to cut the deficit to 79-70. The Aces twice got within seven points, the last at 87-80 before Austin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in with 1:31 left.

Washington, which entered averaging 5.5 makes per game from 3-point range, went 10 of 19 from distance with three makes apiece from Citron, Sutton and Olsen. The Aces were 6 of 23.