How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV schedule, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Aston Villa on Saturday with Mikel Arteta’s side on a long unbeaten run and hoping to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool.

They are now just four points behind Liverpool (who have a game in-hand) heading into this weekend.

WATCH – Arsenal v Aston Villa

The Gunners beat Tottenham 2-1 in the north London derby on Wednesday as they continue to chip away at Liverpool’s lead. Arteta’s side once again created so many chances against Spurs but were wasteful and if they can become more clinical then Arne Slot and Liverpool will be feeling a lot more concerned about their title dreams. With key attacking injuries hampering Arteta’s options in attack, Arsenal do look strong defensively and in midfield and keeping that solidity is how they will win the title this season.

Aston Villa have got themselves back on track in recent weeks with Unai Emery’s side securing three-straight wins in all competitions, including back-to-back wins in the Premier League as they won 1-0 at Everton on Wednesday. Emery has enjoyed recent games against Arsenal and Villa should have got something at home against the Gunners earlier this season and their win at Arsenal towards the end of last season essentially cost Arsenal the title. Will we see another Emery away day masterclass to boost Villa’s top four hopes?

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 18)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners are creating chances but they’re just not putting them away. Raheem Sterling started on the right against Spurs and worked hard but looked understandably rusty. Gabriel Martinelli will likely start on the right this weekend. Youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly was excellent at left back and will surely become their regular starter, while Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey put in a heck of a shift so maybe one or both of Jorginho and Mikel Merino come in to the starting lineup?

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ethan Nwaneri (muscular - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (knee)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Ollie Watkins bagged the winner at Everton and he’s looking sharper and getting back to his best. Villa obviously miss John McGinn but they have so much quality in midfield and attack and new signing Donyell Malen is ready to make his debut.

OUT: John McGinn (hamstring), Pau Torres (ankle), Ross Barkley (calf), Diego Carlos (foot)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

This will be a tight, tense game at the Emirates and if Villa grab an early goal on the counter it will be very tough for Arsenal. That said, the Gunners are grinding it out at the moment and will probably pop up with a set-piece winner. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.