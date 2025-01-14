How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

David Moyes begins his second tour in charge of Everton with little time for emotion, as the Toffees are just two points above the bottom three ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Goodison Park.

Moyes has new bosses this go-round, and The Friedkin Group will hope the good times come buzzing back to Goodison. Moyes led Everton to our Europe four times from 2002-2013 before leaving for Manchester United.

WATCH – Everton v Aston Villa

Everton went on a four-match unbeaten run early in December but the last three of those were ties, and the Toffees axed Sean Dyche after losses to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth left them on a five-match winless run just two points ahead of the bottom three.

Aston Villa beat Leicester City last time out and will be hopeful of a long run of successes after spending much of the fall in the Premier League doldrums — an unfamiliar place for the club under Unai Emery.

The Villans soon have the return of UEFA Champions League play, and Emery will want these three points at what will be a charged Goodison.

How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Seamus Coleman (calf), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back), Youssef Chermiti (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ankle)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: John McGinn (hamstring), Pau Torres (ankle), Diego Carlos (foot), Ross Barkley (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (small injury)

Everton vs Aston Villa prediction

Moyes hasn’t had a lot of time to change things at Everton, but it’s not like he plays a vibrant attacking football far from the defense-first plans of Dyche. Villa are a very good attacking team but will be challenged to get through James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and friends. This won’t be a fairytale start for Moyes, but a solid one. Everton 1-1 Aston Villa