WATCH: Scottie Scheffler makes 62-foot birdie putt on fourth hole

  
Published April 10, 2025 12:00 PM

Scottie Scheffler began his title defense at the 89th Masters with a routine up-and-down for birdie at the par-5 second.

But his birdie two holes later was far from ordinary.

Scheffler rolled in a hard-charging, 62-footer at the par-4 fourth to reach 2 under par in the opening round.

Scheffler is vying for his third Masters victory in four years. He’s also trying to join Jack Nicklaus (1965, ’66), Nick Faldo (1989, ’90) and Tiger Woods (2001, ’02) as the only players to repeat.