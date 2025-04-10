Masters 2025 live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1
Follow our live blog for the opening round of the 89th Masters Tournament.
The 89th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.
A field of 95 players will compete in the season’s first major, with history and a green jacket on the line. Here’s a look at the first-round tee times and groupings and our preview blog.
MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD
Follow the action with our Day 1 live blog!
Thursday forecast @TheMasters. Bit gusty this afternoon, but otherwise perfect. pic.twitter.com/0n1niJzP8t— Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) April 10, 2025
Get early Round 1 updates as well from Thursday morning’s “Live From the Masters” at Augusta National.
Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champ Gary Player and two-time champ Tom Watson will soon commence this Masters.
First round hole locations. #themasters pic.twitter.com/NcS7syaSS4— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2025
Some thoughts on who will win, if a LIV player will contend and who will leave most disappointed: