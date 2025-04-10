Masters 2025 live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
Angels at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 10
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
Angels at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 10
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Masters 2025 live updates: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 1

Follow our live blog for the opening round of the 89th Masters Tournament.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Scheffler feels 'very prepared' for Masters
April 8, 2025 04:05 PM
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler explains how his approach to each Masters Tournament evolves.

The 89th Masters Tournament gets underway Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

A field of 95 players will compete in the season’s first major, with history and a green jacket on the line. Here’s a look at the first-round tee times and groupings and our preview blog.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our Day 1 live blog!

Updates
Thursday’s weather at Augusta

And we’re off ...
The Masters - Round One

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Honorary Starter Gary Player of South Africa reacts after playing his shot from the first tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getty Images
‘Live From the Masters’

Get early Round 1 updates as well from Thursday morning’s “Live From the Masters” at Augusta National.
Honorary starters at 7:25 a.m. EDT

Six-time champion Jack Nicklaus, three-time champ Gary Player and two-time champ Tom Watson will soon commence this Masters.
Round 1 hole locations

Opening-round tee times for the 89th Masters
The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the 89th Masters Tournament
How to watch the 89th Masters and ‘Live From’
Thumbnail
How to watch the Masters Tournament 2025: Schedule, streams, ‘Live From’ times
Here are live coverage and “Live From the Masters” TV times for the season’s first major at Augusta National.
Before the Masters begins ...

Some thoughts on who will win, if a LIV player will contend and who will leave most disappointed:

The Masters - Practice Day Two
Masters 2025 Punch Shot: Who wins and who leaves Augusta National most disappointed?
The GolfChannel.com team is on-site at Augusta National Golf Club and offers up some answers to the pressing questions at the year’s first major.