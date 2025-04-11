2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2
Follow our live blog for the second round of the 89th Masters Tournament.
It’s cut day at the 89th Masters Tournament. The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club — if Mother Nature abides as it will be wet and windy Friday.
Overnight leader Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau are among the notable players in the early wave, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be out in the afternoon.
MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD
Follow the action with our Day 2 live blog!
He didn’t talk about it, but GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner wrote about it:
He was working into the evening Thursday at Augusta National. DeChambeau is out at 10:15 a.m. EDT today.
Bryson DeChambeau (T-5) is still around hitting golf balls well after sunset at Augusta. 🏌️♂️🫡 #theMasters pic.twitter.com/c9xqdZ5mYY— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 11, 2025
Here’s what’s in store for Day 2: