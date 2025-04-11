 Skip navigation
2025 Masters LIVE: Leaderboard, updates, scores, results, highlights and news from Round 2

Follow our live blog for the second round of the 89th Masters Tournament.

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
April 10, 2025 08:05 PM
Hear from Scottie Scheffler after opening the Masters with a 4-under 68 round that featured more of the usual steadiness and simplicity from the two-time champ.

It’s cut day at the 89th Masters Tournament. The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club — if Mother Nature abides as it will be wet and windy Friday.

Overnight leader Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau are among the notable players in the early wave, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler will be out in the afternoon.

MASTERS TOURNAMENT LEADERBOARD

Follow the action with our Day 2 live blog!

Updates
Looking back on Rory’s brutal Day 1 finish

He didn’t talk about it, but GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner wrote about it:

The Masters - Round One
Two late double bogeys send Rory McIlroy tumbling down Masters leaderboard
Rory McIlroy blew past the waiting media and headed straight to the parking lot late Thursday at the Masters.
Did DeChambeau find his swing?

He was working into the evening Thursday at Augusta National. DeChambeau is out at 10:15 a.m. EDT today.
Round 2 tee times, groupings
The Masters - Round One
Masters 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
Tee times and groupings for the second round of the 89th Masters Tournament
Weather forecast for Friday in Augusta

Here’s what’s in store for Day 2:

The Masters - Preview Day 2
2025 Masters weather: Rain and wind in Friday forecast at Augusta National
Here’s the weather forecast for the remaining rounds of the 89th Masters Tournament.