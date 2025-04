Masters 2025: Day 2 leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National

For the second consecutive day, Justin Rose is the leader in the 89th Masters Tournament. Rose shot 1-under 71 Friday at Augusta National to reach 8 under.

The Englishman is one stroke clear of Bryson DeChambeau (68). Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, rallied on the second nine in Round 2 to card a 66 and get within two. He’s tied for third place with Corey Conners (70).

Here’s a look at the Day 2 results from Augusta, Georgia, including those who missed the cut: