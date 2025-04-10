 Skip navigation
2025 Masters weather: Rain and wind in Friday forecast at Augusta National

  
Published April 10, 2025 03:37 PM

After a perfect opening to the 89th Masters, some inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday. The weekend, however, looks ideal.

Here’s the the weather forecast for Augusta, Georgia, over the remainder of the tournament:

﻿DATE CONDITIONS RAIN CHANCE TEMP. HIGH WIND
Apr. 11 Becoming windier; a morning shower followed by a thundershower in spots in the afternoon 44% 71 degrees W 16 mph
Apr. 12 Mostly sunny and cool 5% 65 degrees NNW 7 mph
Apr. 13 Nice with plenty of sunshine 0% 71 degrees NW 6 mph