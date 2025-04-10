2025 Masters weather: Rain and wind in Friday forecast at Augusta National
Published April 10, 2025 03:37 PM
After a perfect opening to the 89th Masters, some inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday. The weekend, however, looks ideal.
Here’s the the weather forecast for Augusta, Georgia, over the remainder of the tournament:
|DATE
|CONDITIONS
|RAIN CHANCE
|TEMP. HIGH
|WIND
|Apr. 11
|Becoming windier; a morning shower followed by a thundershower in spots in the afternoon
|44%
|71 degrees
|W 16 mph
|Apr. 12
|Mostly sunny and cool
|5%
|65 degrees
|NNW 7 mph
|Apr. 13
|Nice with plenty of sunshine
|0%
|71 degrees
|NW 6 mph