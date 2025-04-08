Masters 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
Published April 8, 2025 12:08 PM
The 89th Masters Tournament continues Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Some notable groups for Day 2 (EDT):
- 9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:01p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 1:23 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the 89th Masters Tournament
Here’s a look at full tee times and groupings for the second round of the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).
- 7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
- 8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- 8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
- 9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
- Noon: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry