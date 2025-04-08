 Skip navigation
Masters 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National

  
Published April 8, 2025 12:08 PM

The 89th Masters Tournament continues Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Some notable groups for Day 2 (EDT):

  • 9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:01p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
  • 1:23 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
The Masters - Practice Day Two
Here’s a look at full tee times and groupings for the second round of the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).

  • 7:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
  • 7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
  • 8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
  • 8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
  • 8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
  • 8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
  • 9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
  • 9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
  • 9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
  • 9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
  • 9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
  • 10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
  • 10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
  • 10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
  • 11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
  • 11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
  • 11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
  • Noon: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
  • 12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
  • 12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
  • 1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
  • 1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
  • 1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
  • 1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry