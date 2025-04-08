Masters 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National

The 89th Masters Tournament continues Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Some notable groups for Day 2 (EDT):



9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:01p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:23 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Here’s a look at full tee times and groupings for the second round of the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).