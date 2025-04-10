 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: What is the purse payout at Augusta National?
The Masters - Round One
Masters 2025: All three honorary starters pick Rory McIlroy to win, and Jack Nicklaus has a good reason why

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action
masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: What is the purse payout at Augusta National?
The Masters - Round One
Masters 2025: All three honorary starters pick Rory McIlroy to win, and Jack Nicklaus has a good reason why

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WATCH: Fred Couples holes birdie from off green at No. 1, celebrates with patrons

  
Published April 10, 2025 10:44 AM

Few people — if any — love the Masters more than Fred Couples. And few players — if any — are more beloved by the patrons.

Couples gave those around the first green plenty to cheer about Thursday at Augusta National when he holed a birdie putt from off the green at No. 1, and embraced the celebration.

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, is making his 40th start in the season’s first major.