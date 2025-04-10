WATCH: Fred Couples holes birdie from off green at No. 1, celebrates with patrons

Few people — if any — love the Masters more than Fred Couples. And few players — if any — are more beloved by the patrons.

Couples gave those around the first green plenty to cheer about Thursday at Augusta National when he holed a birdie putt from off the green at No. 1, and embraced the celebration.

Fred Couples started his first round off right. #themasters pic.twitter.com/0bl2M4tYV2 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2025

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, is making his 40th start in the season’s first major.