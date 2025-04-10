 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round One
As Corey Conners contends and Taylor Pendrith debuts, their coach fights from afar
The Masters - Round One
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shoots 90 in opening round at Augusta National
The Masters - Preview Day 2
2025 Masters weather: Rain and wind in Friday forecast at Augusta National

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderninkovichintv_250410.jpg
Ninkovich compares last lap to final NFL drive
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_v2_250410.jpg
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Masters 2025: Amateur Jose Ballester admits to urinating into Rae’s Creek during Round 1

  
Published April 10, 2025 04:40 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jose Ballester took “taking relief” to a whole new level Thursday at the Masters.

After his opening round of 4-over 76, the reigning U.S. Open champion admitted that he urinated in Rae’s Creek short of the 13th green. Apparently, Ballester was still visible to the patrons in the 14th grandstand, who cheered when he was finished.

Ballester was playing with defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

“I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box,” he told reporters afterward.

“I’m like, I really need to pee. I didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny.”

It’s unlikely that tournament officials will find as much humor in the episode. But Ballester, the Arizona State senior who wore a hat with the school’s nickname, Sun Devils, spelled upside down and backward, seemed unconcerned about any fallout.

“They saw me. They saw me,” he said. “It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

Augusta National Golf Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.