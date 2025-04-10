Masters 2025: Amateur Jose Ballester admits to urinating into Rae’s Creek during Round 1

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Jose Ballester took “taking relief” to a whole new level Thursday at the Masters.

After his opening round of 4-over 76, the reigning U.S. Open champion admitted that he urinated in Rae’s Creek short of the 13th green. Apparently, Ballester was still visible to the patrons in the 14th grandstand, who cheered when he was finished.

Ballester was playing with defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas.

“I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box,” he told reporters afterward.

“I’m like, I really need to pee. I didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me. Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny.”

It’s unlikely that tournament officials will find as much humor in the episode. But Ballester, the Arizona State senior who wore a hat with the school’s nickname, Sun Devils, spelled upside down and backward, seemed unconcerned about any fallout.

“They saw me. They saw me,” he said. “It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

Augusta National Golf Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment.