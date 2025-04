Masters 2025: Day 1 leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National

Justin Rose leads after the opening round of the 89th Masters Tournament. The Englishman shot 7-under 65 Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club to move three clear of defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Ludvig Åberg.

It’s a record fifth time that Rose has led or co-led after the first round of the season’s first major.

Here’s a look at the Day 1 results from Augusta, Georgia: