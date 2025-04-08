Masters 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National
Published April 8, 2025 12:07 PM
The 89th Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will go out early-late, with Rory McIlroy going late-early, over the first two days.
Notable groups for Day 1 (EDT):
- 9:47 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 1:12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:34 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
Tee times and groupings for the second round of the 89th Masters Tournament
Here’s a look at full tee times and groupings for the opening round of the season’s first major (click here for how to watch).
- 7:25 a.m. – Honorary starters: Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Gary Player
- 7:40 a.m. – Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 7:51 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8:02 a.m. – Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 8:13 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 8:24 a.m. – Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 8:35 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
- 8:52 a.m. – Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 9:03 a.m. – Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:14 a.m. – Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:25 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 9:36 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 9:47 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 9:58 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 10:26 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:37 a.m. – Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
- 10:48 a.m. – Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 10:59 a.m. – Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 11:10 a.m. – José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 11:21 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
- 11:38 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:49 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Noon – Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 12:11 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
- 12:22 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 12:33 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1:01 p.m. – Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns