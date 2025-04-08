Masters 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Augusta National

The 89th Masters Tournament begins Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler will go out early-late, with Rory McIlroy going late-early, over the first two days.

Notable groups for Day 1 (EDT):



9:47 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

1:12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:34 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

