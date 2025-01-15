How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

A massive north London derby is coming up on Wednesday as Arsenal host Tottenham in a crucial game for both.

This derby is always huge, but given where both teams are at right now it feels like the result will be crucial in determining how the rest of the season goes for both.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are struggling with injuries and form as they lost at home to both Newcastle and Manchester United in the League Cup semifinal first leg and FA Cup third round respectively over the last week. The latter defeat was on penalty kicks after Arsenal had played up a player for most of the second half and the whole of extra time but just couldn’t find a way to score. Arteta has also seen injuries continue to pile up and Arsenal’s attacking unit is missing its star in Bukayo Saka and is severely lacking in confidence. Still, despite those setbacks they are Liverpool’s main Premier League title contenders and they can cut the gap to Liverpool to just four points with a win. All is not lost but the Gunners need a big win to get back on track.

As for Tottenham, Ange Posetcoglou has had to deal with a massive injury crisis to his defensive unit which has seen Spurs slump down the league and a top four finish is now looking unlikely. However, there have been some positive performances from youngsters thrust into the lineup week in, week out in recent weeks and beating Liverpool at home in the League Cup semifinal first leg last week gave Posetcoglou and his players plenty of confidence. If Spurs are going to have a chance of finishing in the top four they really need a big morale-boosting win ahead of a winnable run of games and hopefully getting some key players back from injuries soon.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 15)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

The ACL injury Gabriel Jesus suffered against Man United in the FA Cup is set to keep him out for some time as Arsenal are down to one striker in Kai Havertz. Arteta has to find the right balance in attack with Martinelli and Trossard struggling for form out wide and Sterling just coming back from injury. Don’t be surprised if Arteta tries to plays either Jorginho or Declan Rice in a more advanced role to try and get them going in attack and the entire team further up the pitch.

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (ruptured ACL), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ethan Nwaneri (muscular - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Riccardo Calafiori (knee)

Tottenham team news, focus

Ange Postecoglou’s patched-up side got through a tough outing at fifth-tier Tamworth in the FA Cup on Sunday, but only just as they needed extra time. Kulusevski, Son and Solanke all started on the bench for that game and will start at Arsenal. Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin have been improving as a pair and individually at center back, while new goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky looks like a really solid buy and has settled in very quickly.

OUT: Timo Werner (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (concussion - MORE), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Cristian Romero (quad), Guglielmo Vicario (fractured ankle - MORE), Wilson Odobert (thigh), Ben Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Fraser Forster (illness)

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

This game so often ends in a draw and that’s a good bet here. Arsenal will have to come out and attack and that will leave gaps for Spurs on the break. Given that Spurs have a more positive feel about them right now, go for a draw. Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham.