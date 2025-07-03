 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud land rush.jpg
RedBud Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Young players having key roles in Marlins’ surprising improvement
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez’s setback not as serious as first feared, GM says

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 06 RedBud land rush.jpg
RedBud Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Young players having key roles in Marlins’ surprising improvement
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez’s setback not as serious as first feared, GM says

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1

July 3, 2025 03:44 PM
Watch highlights from Max Homa's hot start to the John Deere Classic, an 8-under 63, and hear him comment on his complete performance before Tripp Isenhour weighs in on Homa's trajectory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
4:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
Now Playing
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
7:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
6:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
5:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
3:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
1:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
2:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
5:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
Now Playing
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
2:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
nbc_roto_palmeiraschelsea_250703.jpg
01:43
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
nbc_roto_mercurywings_250703.jpg
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
nbc_soccer_uswntvscanada_250702.jpg
15:04
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal3_250702.jpg
26
Ryan slots in USWNT’s third goal against Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal2_250702.jpg
01:22
Hutton scores her first goal for USWNT vs. Canada
nbc_soccer_uswntgoal1_250702.jpg
01:45
Coffey gets USWNT on the board against Canada
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
01:12
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250702.jpg
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
nbc_roto_contreras_250702.jpg
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
nbc_roto_rafaeldevers_250702.jpg
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
nbc_dlb_archmanningdiscussion_250702.jpg
03:54
Will Texas quarterback Manning be starter in NFL?
ohiogovernor.jpg
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025