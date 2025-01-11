How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live: FA Cup stream link, TV, team news, prediction

The FA Cup holders visit the tournament’s most-successful club when Manchester United head to the Emirates Stadium for a third-round fight with Arsenal on Sunday.

United won the 2023-24 FA Cup over Manchester City, giving the Red Devils a 13th crown in the tournament for every club in England.

That’s one title behind Arsenal’s FA Cup-best 14 triumphs, and only one of the two clubs will be alive in the march for another after the third round drew together two Premier League giants.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have not been firing without Bukayo Saka while Ruben Amorim’s Man United have a chance to add an impressive result against Arsenal to improved displays versus Man City and Liverpool.

Who makes their own way on Sunday?

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (January 12)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners have largely struggled to break down the opponent in the absence of Bukayo Saka, who misses out again this week. Chance creators Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli needs to find their finishing touch in the absence of Saka and starlet Ethan Nwaneri.

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ethan Nwaneri (muscular - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee)

Manchester United team news, focus

It’s all about comfort in the system and fighting tougher opponents for Manchester United, who have previously shown a knack for fighting their managers’ systems and being comfortable for tougher opponents. Can they channel the spirit they showed against Liverpool and in advance in the cup?

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Victor Lindelof (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (illness)

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

Home field may be the difference, even for more worked legs like those of Arsenal’s bunch. Arsenal 2-1 Man United.