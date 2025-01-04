Ethan Nwaneri injury update after he scored a beauty for Arsenal at Brighton — Is the teenager the real deal?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ethan Nwaneri injury update after he scored a beauty for Arsenal at Brighton — Is the teenager the real deal?

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:28 PM

BRIGHTON — Ethan Nwaneri, still just 17 years old, scored a beauty for Arsenal early at Brighton on Saturday.

Without putting too much pressure on Nwaneri, it turns out Arsenal have a very capable deputy for Bukayo Saka, with the England star out injured for the next few months.

Nwaneri has started each of Arsenal’s last two games and Mikel Arteta has said time and time again he believes the teenager is a special talent.

Arteta did take Nwaneri off at half time at Brighton and it was later revealed it was due to an injury.

“He felt some muscular issue,” Arteta said afterwards.

How did Ethan Nwaneri score for Arsenal at Brighton?

After great play from Rice and Merino in midfield, Merino dinked the ball over the top and Nwaneri curled home under Bart Verbruggen.

The youngster had been sharp early in the game and his finish was calm and he had a lot of time to think about it as he was completely unmarked as he ran towards goal.

Composure in a big moment like this is why Arsenal fans are serious when they say Nwaneri is the next big thing to come out of their academy.

It’s still early days, but the signs are very promising for Ethan Nwaneri and Arsenal.

Nwaneri slots home Arsenal's opener v. Brighton
Arsenal's 17-year-old wonderkid delivers as Ethan Nwaneri tucks away his side's opener against Brighton in the first half at the Amex.