How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
Does Hovland’s self-awareness work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
Does Hovland’s self-awareness work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published May 14, 2025 01:40 PM

Aston Villa need points and help to return to the UEFA Champions League. Will they get any sort of fight from Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Friday?

Spurs are looking to next Wednesday’s Europa League Final against Manchester United. That match is far enough away that Ange Postecoglou could play a first-choice team at Villa in order to stay fresh for the final, but the impetus to dominate will be on the other side of the pitch.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Villa Park will be very ready for this one, and Unai Emery’s men have been a lot better than Spurs this season on a week-to-week basis.

Villa sits sixth, behind Chelsea on goal differential, but they also know that the Blues finish with Manchester United and Nottingham Forest and could open the door to a top-five place and a spot in next season’s UCL.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below…

How to watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Friday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Jacob Ramsey (suspension), Marcus Rashford (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Youri Tielemans (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dane Scarlett (groin), James Maddison (knee), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (knee)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

There are a couple of games like this in Week 37, like the one at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea need a win and Man United face Spurs in the UEL. For that reason it’s so difficult to do anything but pick the team who’s:

  • been better this season, and
  • needs the win

Ollie Watkins is in form to boot, so we think this could be a disappointing away day for traveling Spurs fans. Aston Villa 3-1 Spurs.