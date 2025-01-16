Arsenal vs Tottenham player ratings — Gabriel shines in north London derby comeback

Tottenham Hotspur’s 25th-minute goal gave Spurs hope of a North London derby hope, but the final score line feels as expected as Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium against their historic and injury-hampered rivals.

Not that Arsenal aren’t missing players, as Bukayo Saka’s absence has been felt keenly around the red part of North London.

But Leandro Trossard got the job done and Raheem Sterling was also bright in going less than 90 minutes each at the Emirates.

For Spurs, two of their three midfielders were poor in the first half and that may just be the story of the final score. Ange Postecoglou yanked both of the players in question at the break.

Here are our player ratings from a truculent, haphazard, 115-yard game in North London.

Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham out of 10

David Raya: 6 — Didn’t need to do much. Dropped one cross but it didn’t bite him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Off 87'): 8 — Tidy on the ball and aggressive when play came his way, the teenager won 4-of-5 duels.

Gabriel Magalhaes: 9 — Not an easy header from that angle at the back post to put Arsenal level — it went down as a Solanke own goal — and it came minutes after his terrific denial of a Djed Spence cross destined for a Dominic Solanke finish.

William Saliba: 8 — Had his prime Virgil van Dijk game, spraying long balls with style and deferring challengers to the other side of the pitch (where Gabriel was more than ready for them).

Jurrien Timber: 7.5 — Super solid in every aspect.

Thomas Partey: 7 — Held onto the ball and won 5-of-7 duels.

Declan Rice (Off 87'): 7.5 — His corner kick service continues to draw rave reviews, but it feels like a 7.5 rating is his base line. An elite game dictator.

Martin Odegaard: 8 — Just your ho-hum game with four created chances and 85% passing despite operating in the congested areas of the pitch.

Leandro Trossard (Off 77'): 8 — One of his more composed games with the ball, scoring a great goal and managing 10 touches in the Spurs’ box.

Raheem Sterling (Off 61'): 7.5 — In a one-hour long fight with Djed Spence, who was up for the challenge. Sterling was stuck into 14 challenges in his 61 minutes.

Kai Havertz: 6.5 — An inconclusive 90. Full of effort but more would’ve been expected from the center forward in this one.

Subs

Gabriel Martinelli (On 61'): 6 — Ineffective, missed a chance to score.

Kieran Tierney (On 77'): 6.5 — Had little to do.

Mikel Merino (On 87'): — N/A

Oleksandr Zinchenko (On 87'): — N/A

Tottenham player ratings at Arsenal out of 10

Antonin Kinsky: 6 — Blocked from reaching Rice’s corner kick on Gabriel’s goal.

Djed Spence: 7 — His fight with Sterling was excellent, as was his outside-of-the-boot cross to Solanke that was denied by Gabriel.

Radu Dragusin: 5 — You want better from him with the ball, and definitely want better marking Gabriel on the own goal. He is, to be fair, playing every minute, every game, next to a teenage midfielder.

Archie Gray: 6 — Hard to dock him too many points given he’s still not a center back.

Pedro Porro: 6 — Busy going forward and smacked the post late but was sloppy with the final ball.

Yves Bissouma (Off HT): 5 — Gave the ball away on Trossard’s goal and struggled overall.

Pape Sarr (Off HT): 4.5 — Could’ve done a lot more to help his defenders after Bissouma’s giveaway on Trossard’s goal.

Lucas Bergvall: 7.5 — Maybe the bright light of the team, and showed fire in clashing with Lewis-Skelly.

Dejan Kulusevski: 6.5 — Starved of the ball and lost the lion’s share of his duels. A rare off day.

Heung-min Son (Off 79'): 7 — Got a decent deflection for his goal but you can’t score if you don’t shoot.

Dominic Solanke: 6 — Twenty-four touches in 90 minutes, as he was starved of the ball and was the hard luck own goal provider.