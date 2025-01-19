 Skip navigation
William Saliba injury update: Arteta “very worried” about Arsenal star

  
Published January 19, 2025 06:57 AM

LONDON — Arsenal were without star center back William Saliba for their home game against Aston Villa, as they coughed up a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

And it seems like the issue is more serious than it initially seemed.

Saliba hadn’t missed a game through injury this season and although it was initially said to have been a ‘minor issue’ according to Arsenal, reports suggested he has a tight hamstring after the midweek win against Tottenham.

In Saliba’s absence, Mikel Arteta played Thomas Partey at right back with Jurrien Timber slotting over to center back with Arsenal’s injury problems plentiful.

Arteta explains Saliba injury issue

“I don’t think it’s so much. He couldn’t train yesterday and he wasn’t feeling good enough to play. We need to do further tests to see what has gone on,” Arteta told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports before the game. “We have to face it and go again.”

Speaking after the game Arteta said: “For sure we are worried, very worried. We will have more information. Another test on him and we will see.”

And he added in his post-game press conference the following when asked if we’d see Saliba next week.

“No, not yet, I think tomorrow we’ll have more and more information. Tomorrow they will have another test on him, and I will be more clear about it,” Arteta said.

Asked if he was worried about it, Arteta didn’t hide his concern.

“Yeah for sure, especially with the numbers that we have in the squad and looking at our bench very worried,” Arteta added.

Saliba out for a whole through injury would be a huge blow

With Arsenal having a pivotal stretch of games coming up, it’s not worth risking Saliba.

The French central defender is crucial to Arsenal’s title hopes and if he’s out for an extended period of time it will hit Arsenal hard.

Wrapping Saliba in cotton wool is a smart move from Arteta but it seems like he’s now suggesting the injury is more serious than first feared.