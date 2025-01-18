Arsenal vs Aston Villa player ratings — Wingers step up

LONDON — The Arsenal vs Aston Villa player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out after a pulsating clash on Saturday.

Arsenal were 2-0 up and cruising but Aston Villa came flying back and grabbed an unlikely point to dent the Gunners’ title push.

Below are the Arsenal vs Aston Villa player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 7 — Didn’t have that much to do but made a decent stop in the first half from Maatsen.

Thomas Partey: 4 — Really poor positioning on both Villa goals. The cross came in from his side and then he switched off to allow Watkins to volley home. Poor throw-in during first half allowed Watkins to almost score too. Very shaky at right back.

Jurrien Timber: 7 — Looked really solid at right-sided center back in the first half but was dragged out a bit in the second half due to Partey’s struggles.

Gabriel: 8 — Some superb last-ditch tackles and blocks in the first half as he covered so well. Stepped up without his mate Saliba next to him.

Myles Lewis-Skelly: 7 — Another fully committed display and he’s so strong for his age. Great battle with Rogers and was probably a draw.

Martin Odegaard: 7 — Really good in the first half as he buzzed around but faded in the second half.

Mikel Merino: 6 — Curled a good chance wide in the first half as he had plenty of zip about him. Couldn’t keep hold of Youri Tielemans on Villa’s first goal. Hit the post late on.

Declan Rice: 7 — Covered so much ground to get Arsenal going and kept the tempo high. Couldn’t get on the ball much in the final third but when he did he was quality.

Gabriel Martinelli: 7 — Gave Ian Maatsen a torrid time in the first half. So dedicated to get his goal. Tired in the second half and subbed off.

Kai Havertz: 6.5 — Lovely volley for his goal but struggled to get involved in the game other than that.

Leandro Trossard: 9 — Brilliant crosses for Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz to finish. Exceptional display going forward and defensively.

Substitution

Raheem Sterling (on for Martinelli 82'): 6 — Couldn’t get on the ball much late on.

Aston Villa player ratings

Emiliano Martinez: 6 — Could have saved both of Arsenal’s goals and looked a bit shaky when crosses were whipped in toward him.

Matty Cash: 6 — Had a tough time defensively against Trossard but whipped in a great cross for Watkins to score.

Ezri Konsa: 6 — Hung in there against Havertz and it probably ended even as a battle.

Tyrone Mings: 7 — Covered Havertz and Odegaard’s movements well on the left side of Villa’s defense. Good to see him back from injury and playing like this.

Ian Maatsen: 4 — Had a shot early but really tough outing. Booked for hauling down Martinelli and lost him when Martinelli scored. Taken off at half time.

Boubacar Kamara: 6 — Solid and steady in midfield to start counters in the second half. Does the simple things so well.

Amadou Onana: 5 — Struggled to stop Arsenal pouring forward early on, then subbed off with an injury in the first half.

Jacob Ramsey: 6 — Plenty of running from the academy product and had some smart touches on counters.

Youri Tielemans: 8 — Great run and diving header for Villa’s first goal. Hit the post and full of energy.

Morgan Rogers: 6 — Not his best outing on the ball and made lots of poor fouls in the first half.

Ollie Watkins: 7 — Denied by Gabriel a few times with timely blocks and took his goal so well. Typically focused.