MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Truist Championship 2025 - Previews
Truist Championship 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Philadelphia Cricket Club
Baltimore Orioles v Minnesota Twins
Orioles at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves
Reds at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Top Clips

nbc_roto_warriorstimberwolves_250507.jpg
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
mikkostarsnhl.jpg
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
nbc_roto_frenchopen_240507.jpg
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Miguel Ángel López has his appeal against 4-year doping ban dismissed

  
Published May 7, 2025 11:49 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it has dismissed an appeal by Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López against a four-year ban for doping.

López was found guilty by the anti-doping tribunal of the International Cycling Union (UCI) of “use and possession of a prohibited substance (Menotropin)” at the 2022 Giro d’Italia. Menotropin is a female fertility drug that can stimulate production of testosterone in men.

López appealed the ban in May 2024. CAS said its panel “is comfortably satisfied that UCI has discharged its burden of proof and unanimously ruled that Mr. López possessed a prohibited substance … and used a prohibited substance.”

It said the appeal is dismissed and the verdict by the cycling body is fully upheld.

López finished third in both the Giro d’Italia and Spanish Vuelta in 2018. He was also fourth in the 2022 Vuelta, and won the toughest mountain stage at the 2020 Tour de France.

His ban expires in July 2027, when he will be 33.

The UCI said López was caught in the Operation Ilex investigation led by Spanish authorities concerning a doctor who worked in the sport, Marcos Maynar.