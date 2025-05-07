Reds at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Its Wednesday, May 7 and the Reds (18-19) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (17-18).

The Braves will look to make it three straight over the Reds today. Grant Holmes will be on the bump for Atlanta while Hunter Greene is slated to take the ball for Cincinnati.

Atlanta won 2-1 last night in ten innings on a Marcell Ozuna walk-off single. Chris Sale and four relievers allowed just the one run and struck out 17 Reds’ hitters to lead the Braves to victory.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Braves

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNSO, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Braves

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Reds (-114), Braves (-106)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Braves

Pitching matchup for May 7, 2025: Hunter Greene vs. Grant Holmes

Reds: Hunter Greene (4-2, 2.53 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Washington - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 12Ks Braves: Grant Holmes (2-2, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Dodgers - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Braves

The Braves have won 3 straight and each game has stayed UNDER the Total

The Braves are 17-18 on the season and 17-18 on the Run Line

Only the Rockies (344), the Red Sox (340), and the Angels (324), have struck out more times than the Reds (322) this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

