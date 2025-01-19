How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea look to get back on track in the Premier League as they host struggling Wolves on MOnday.

WATCH – Chelsea v Wolves

The Blues have gone five games without a win in the Premier League to go from title contenders to top four hopefuls over the last month. Their 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday summed up their issues, with a fast start not being built on as missed chances piled up and Reece James’ 95th-minute equalizer saved a point for them.

Wolves’ new manager bounce has ended as Vitor Pereira’s side lost 3-0 at Newcastle in midweek and have now lost two games in a row in the Premier League and are three games without a win. Heading into the weekend Wolves sat out of the relegation zone only on goals scored and they need a big win to renew belief that can climb further away from the drop zone in the coming weeks and months.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (January 20)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Chelsea team news, focus

Maresca has a host of injury concerns to key players with Palmer, Lavia, Colwill and Fernandez all struggling to be fit, which causes a problem in midfield and defense. Caicedo will start in central midfield with James starting at right back, while Tosin and Disasi could start at center back. If Palmer isn’t ready then perhaps Joao Felix will start and Sancho or Madueke will move into a central role.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (knock), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Palmer (knock), Romeo Lavia (other), Levi Colwill (other), Enzo Fernandez (other)

Wolves team news, focus

Pereira is obviously hoping talisman Cunha can shake off illness to start as the Brazilian forward is so key to everything Wolves do. He will also be hoping for a big defensive improvement after conceding three goals in each of their last two Premier League defeats.

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Boubacar Traore (knee), Matheus Cunha (illness)

Chelsea vs Wolves prediction

This feels like it will be a nervous game between two teams who need to get back on track for very different reasons. There will be one goal in it. Go for Chelsea to finally get a win. Chelsea 2-1 Wolves.