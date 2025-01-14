How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves continue a rough stretch of their Premier League schedule with a visit to red-hot Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

Vitor Pereira’s visitors beat Man United to start a brutal eight-match run of fixtures, then drew Spurs before falling 3-0 to Nottingham Forest. After Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle, they’ll get Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool.

WATCH – Newcastle United v Wolves

Perhaps they’ll view this match as their best chance at three points and hope of staying above the bottom three; Wolves’ 16 points are safe by the slimmest of margins — a single goal of differential — entering Week 21.

Newcastle head into the matchweek just a point outside of the top four. Eddie Howe’s Magpies have won eight-straight across all competitions, a five-match winning run in the Premier League joined by League Cup defeats of Brentford and Arsenal as well as a weekend FA Cup win over Bromley.

The Magpies have some injury concerns of note, though, and will surely be wary of Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle team news, focus

OUT: Nick Pope (knee), Emil Krafth (shoulder), Callum Wilson (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (thigh), Sven Botman (groin), Joe Willock (knock)

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Boubacar Traore (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Nelson Semedo (thigh), Craig Dawson (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Mario Lemina (illness)

Newcastle vs Wolves prediction

Newcastle hope to have Alexander Isak available but will not risk him if his thigh injury is anything but set for battle. Anthony Gordon has also been strong for the Magpies, who will be a handful for Wolves’ defense. The venue is a character in this play, too, as Newcastle have been strong at SJP. Newcastle 2-0 Wolves.

