Enzo Maresca reaction — On Chelsea win, backing Robert Sanchez, Enzo Fernandez injury update

Chelsea ended a five-match winless run with a solid 3-1 win over Wolves on Monday at Stamford Bridge, and Enzo Maresca was happy to see the finishing touch return to his Blues.

The Blues boss, however, wasn’t too happy with a five-minute stretch before halftime that allowed Wolves to exit a well-controlled first half on level terms.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

“The first 40 minutes we were top, the performance was very good — We completely dominated the game,” Maresca said. “The last five minutes highlights what’s been happening the past few games. We lost confidence, became a little afraid and lost confidence. But after our second goal the game was in control.”

Maresca praised “fantastic” center backs Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah, the former of whom chipped in a goal and the latter an assist, and also liked the day of surprise starter Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

What else did Maresca say about the win, Enzo Fernandez’s injury, and Robert Sanchez’s error that led to Wolves’ goal?

Enzo Maresca on Robert Sanchez’s play, updates Enzo Fernandez injury

Chelsea led 1-0 in first-half stoppage-time when Sanchez leapt straight up to collect a corner kick but dropped it for Doherty to equalize for Wolves.

He’s made a few mistakes this year, and Maresca was not worried when it was mentioned his errors that have led to opponents’ goals this season.

“How many mistakes has he made? Four? I think he saved us more than four. It’s happens to the strikers, central defenders. No problem. Robert is doing well.”

He was also asked about Enzo Fernandez’s status.

“Enzo probably needs some more days. I’m not sure for the next game. In the next 24-48 hours we should have some more news.”

And he’ll hope the news as good, as Manchester City is next and Chelsea will hope to show how far they’ve come from a Week 1 loss at Stamford Bridge.

“We are happy we won the game. From tomorrow we will start to think about City. The last five games we didn’t win but I said many times I thought the performances were there. Tonight we scored three goals.”