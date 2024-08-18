Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Manchester City on opening weekend

LONDON – Chelsea vs Manchester City delivered a tight, tense encounter to put a bow on a brilliant opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The crowd at Stamford Bridge were treated to glorious sunshine and for fans of the hosts there was also plenty of false hope, but ultimately disappointment, in Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge.

For Pep Guardiola’s disjointed Man City, Erling Haaland’s first half goal and a late stunner from Mateo Kovacic was the difference as the reigning champs got their title defense off to a winning start despite having plenty of players not back from their much-needed summer break.

Below are three things we learned from Chelsea vs Manchester City.

Patience is not plentiful among the Chelsea faithful

The one thing Maresca asked for before the season started was patience to help his methods bed in. The reaction of the home crowd on Sunday proved that won’t be plentiful. There was agitation, frustration and annoyance in the air when Chelsea kept the ball at the back for large periods of the first half. Chelsea’s fans were moaning and groaning when they gave the ball away in midfield multiple times. This style of football will take a lot of time to get right and with so many players coming in and out of the squad, pretty much on a daily basis right now, it will take time for Chelsea to find rhythm and understanding on the pitch and at times it worked and it will also be easier for them to break down lesser opponents than the champions this season. It’s clear the way Maresca wants to play is the most difficult to master. Ask the master, Pep, how difficult it was in his first season in charge at Man City. Maresca may have to repeat his call for patience on many occasions but it already seems like a large chunk of the Chelsea fanbase have decided they don’t need to be patient. “Come on Enzo, this is poor!” yelled one Chelsea fan towards the final whistle. Patience is not plentiful at Stamford Bridge.

Man City still have no Rodri alternative

It was a very comfortable win for Manchester City, who got the job done with minimum fuss and without using Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, John Stones or Jack Grealish off the bench. Most notably, they got the win without Rodri which isn’t always automatic. Despite Kovacic scoring a beauty and doing absolutely fine in a deeper midfield role it is clear that without Rodri, City can’t control games the way they like to. It became a basketball match for large swathes of the first half and the start of the second period. Pep Guardiola hates that. Rodri is perhaps the Ballon d’Or winner elect, so you can’t really replace him. But when he’s missing City don’t have another player with the same profile as the gracefully destructive Spaniard. Having a back up to Rodri other than a more attack-minded midfielder dropping deeper or a center back stepping into midfield is the one area where City can really improve their squad.

Concern over who will score goals for this Chelsea side

Nicolas Jackson switched off and was offside for a tap in in the first half and missed from close range in the second half. Cole Palmer barely impacted the game on the right wing. Christopher Nkunku looked lost out wide. Enzo Fernandez couldn’t knit things together in the No. 10 role. Which of Chelsea’s attackers are going to score the goals to lead them towards a top four finish this season? It’s tough to see who. Palmer stepped up last season but is it realistic to think he, or teenager Marc Guiu, or new signings Pedro Neto, will chip in with the goals? After a summer of spending over $200 million on new signings, it’s possible that this season Chelsea look less threatening in attack both down to their style of play and the way those players are being asked to slot together.