Lisa Brown-Miller, Olympic hockey gold medalist and pioneer, dies at 58
Lisa Brown-Miller, Olympic hockey gold medalist and pioneer, dies at 58
Gus Kenworthy eyes comeback for fourth Olympics
Gus Kenworthy eyes comeback for fourth Olympics
PGA Championship - Final Round
What is the PGA Championship playoff format at Quail Hollow?

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals' rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers' receivers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
1998 Nagano Winter Olympics - Gold Medal Game: Team Canada v Team USA
Lisa Brown-Miller, Olympic hockey gold medalist and pioneer, dies at 58
Freestyle Skiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 13
Gus Kenworthy eyes comeback for fourth Olympics
PGA Championship - Final Round
What is the PGA Championship playoff format at Quail Hollow?

nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ilia Malinin appears on TODAY, looks ahead to Olympic season

  
Published May 12, 2025 09:21 AM

Ilia Malinin reflected on his undefeated 2024-25 figure skating season and looked ahead to the 2025-26 Olympic campaign while appearing on TODAY on Monday.

The 2026 Milan Cortina Games open in 270 days.

“I feel really good,” Malinin said. “I’m really excited to start off this Olympic season.”

Malinin, a 20-year-old from Virginia, won his last nine individual competitions dating to December 2023.

In March, he repeated as world champion by becoming the first skater to land all six different types of quadruple jumps in one program without any under-rotations.

The self-nicknamed “quad god” is the only skater to ever land the most difficult quad — the four-and-a-half-revolution quad Axel.

Malinin is coached by his parents, who each skated at the Olympics for Uzbekistan and moved to the U.S. before Malinin was born.

“They’re such an inspiration to me,” Malinin said, while joking that his mom is the stricter parent.

Malinin is expected to begin his 2025-26 Olympic season in earnest on the top-level Grand Prix Series in October and November.

