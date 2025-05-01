Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani announce ice dance comeback after 7 years away

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates
Cubs at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goal3dicaniov2_250501.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Game Two-St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
Cardinals at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates
Cubs at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goal3dicaniov2_250501.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani announce ice dance comeback after 7 years away

  
Published May 1, 2025 08:01 AM

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani, the 2018 Olympic bronze medalists in ice dance and figure skating’s team event, plan to return to competition for the first time in seven years for the 2025-26 Olympic season.

They made the announcement in a social media post and video.

“Our experiences and the new skills we’ve developed during our time away from competition have brought us different perspectives and created some exciting new possibilities,” Alex said in a press release. “We don’t take any of this for granted. We’re really enjoying the process and look forward to performing and competing together again.”

Siblings Maia, 30, and Alex, 34, last competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

The Shibutanis won their first world medal (bronze) in their senior debut season in 2010-11 as the youngest medalists in the event in nearly 50 years. They later won both national titles and world championships medals in 2016 (silver) and 2017 (bronze).

In 2018, they became the second set of siblings to earn Olympic ice dance medals after France’s Isabelle and Paul Duchesnay in 1992. They were also the first ice dancers of Asian descent to earn Olympic ice dance medals.

In December 2019, Maia announced that she had a cancerous kidney tumor removed and that she had SDH-deficient renal cell carcinoma. It was detected early, and no further treatment was required at the time.

“These past seven years have challenged and inspired us in ways we never expected,” Maia said in Thursday’s release. “I’m so happy and grateful to be healthy and in a position to make the decision to return to the sport I love in this way.”

In their time away from competition, the Shibutanis wrote four children’s books.

In their return, they will be coached by Marina Zoueva and Massimo Scali. Zoueva coached them from 2007 through the 2018 Olympics. They worked with Scali as a choreographer in the 2018 Olympic cycle.

For the 2026 Olympics, a U.S. Figure Skating committee will select the three ice dance couples after next January’s U.S. Championships, taking into account results over the previous year.

At this past March’s World Championships, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their third consecutive world ice dance title.

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, the 2024 and 2025 U.S. silver medalists, were a career-best fifth at worlds, plus made the podium in both of their fall Grand Prix starts for the first time. Carreira, who was born in Canada, is pursuing citizenship to become eligible to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.

U.S. bronze medalists Caroline Green and Michael Parsons placed ninth at worlds.

The 2025-26 figure skating season begins in earnest in September. The top-level Grand Prix Series starts in October.

oly_figskating_womensfreeskate_250419.jpg
U.S. rolls to World Team Trophy figure skating title, but will 2026 Olympic team event be closer?
The U.S. cruised past rival Japan in a competition that’s similar to the Olympic team event.