Yankees at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

Its Monday, May 12 and the AL East-leading Yankees (23-17) are in Seattle to take on the AL West-leading Mariners (22-17).

Clarke Schmidt is slated to take the mound for New York against Emerson Hancock for Seattle.

The Yankees scored 29 runs in winning two of three over the weekend against the Athletics. Aaron Judge went 4-5 Sunday to push his average to .409 for the season and Ben Rice cracked a grand slam to lead New York to a 12-2 win yesterday.

The Mariners were swept at home this weekend by the Toronto Blue Jays. Yesterday they managed just four hits and a single run in losing 9-1.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Mariners

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: YES, RSNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-134), Mariners (+113)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Mariners

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Clarke Schmidt vs. Emerson Hancock

Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (0-1, 4.79 ERA)

Last outing: 5/6 vs. San Diego - 6IP, 2ER, 7H, 1BB, 4Ks Mariners: Emerson Hancock (1-1, 5.70 ERA)

Last outing: 5/6 at Athletics - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Mariners

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

5 of the Yankees’ last 7 games (71%) have gone over the Total

The Mariners have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight home games

Julio Rodriguez was held without a hit yesterday in 4 ABs but is hitting .297 in May (11-37)

was held without a hit yesterday in 4 ABs but is hitting .297 in May (11-37) Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .324 (11-34) in May and that stretch of ABs has actually lowered his batting average for the season to .349.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Yankees and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: