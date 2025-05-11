 Skip navigation
PGA Championship 2025 weather: Thunderstorms, lots of rain in early forecast

  
Published May 11, 2025 04:41 PM

The weather forecast is good for the PGA Championship tournament days. But it could be a slog to get there.

Thunderstorms and showers are prevalent in the early-week forecast in Charlotte, North Carolina, home to Quail Hollow Club.

Monday calls for a 99% chance of rain with heavy thunderstorms and localized flash flooding, according to AccuWeather (coming off thunderstorms and showers Sunday).

Tuesday has an 88% chance of rain with “a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.” Wednesday could have “a couple of morning showers,” with a 77% chance of rain.

Fortunately, the forecast is much more promising once the season’s second major begins. Temperatures will reach 85 degrees and there is little chance for precipitation, aside from a spotty chance of rain Saturday.