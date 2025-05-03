 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Malcolm Stewart 1 jumping high.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver 450 heat results for Round 16: Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart win Heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_atw400h_highlight_250503.jpg
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone runs historic 400m hurdles time, extends streak at Grand Slam Track
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Haiden Deegan in turn.jpg
2025 Supercross Denver 250 heat results for Round 16: Haiden Deegan, Cole Davies win Heats
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_horse_derbytrophypresentation_250503.jpg
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_billmottintv_250504.jpg
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
nbc_horse_151derbyoverhead_250503.jpg
Overhead view of Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win

nbc_horse_derbytrophypresentation_250503.jpg
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_billmottintv_250504.jpg
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
nbc_horse_151derbyoverhead_250503.jpg
Overhead view of Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win

Alvarado "so confident' in Sovereignty for Derby

May 3, 2025 07:13 PM
2025 Kentucky Derby winning jockey Junior Alvarado talks about riding Sovereignty to a win in the Run for the Roses.

nbc_horse_derbytrophypresentation_250503.jpg
04:55
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
nbc_horse_billmottintv_250504.jpg
01:33
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
nbc_horse_151derbyoverhead_250503.jpg
55
Overhead view of Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win
derby.jpg
02:25
Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby
treycunningham.jpg
06:28
Cunningham ties personal best to win men’s 110mH
oly_atw100_highlight_250503.jpg
04:50
Nugent powers to women’s 100m hurdles win in Miami
oly_atm400_highlight_250503.jpg
06:05
Patterson wins 400m as Richards gets Slam in Miami
nbc_horse_derbyfavorites_250503.jpg
01:52
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby favorites history
oly_atw400h_highlight_250503.jpg
05:53
McLaughlin-Levrone clears 400m hurdles with ease
nbc_horse_oldforesterbourbonturfclassic_250503.jpg
02:05
Spirit of St Louis wills a win in the Turf Classic
nbc_nascar_texasmotor_250503.jpg
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
nbc_horse_simonebiles_250503.jpg
02:28
Biles still undecided on competing in LA Olympics
nbc_horse_derbycitydistaff_250503.jpg
01:42
Kopion charges to Derby City Distaff win
nbc_horse_carmeloanthony_250503.jpg
03:10
Anthony looks forward to joining NBA on NBC team
nbc_horse_winnersbypostposition_250503.jpg
01:14
Kornacki shares Kentucky Derby post position data
nbc_horse_americanturfv2_250503.jpg
01:57
Zulu Kingdom pulls away in the American Turf
nbc_horse_alixearlebraxtonberriosv2_250503.jpg
02:38
Berrios, Earle guess Derby horse name meanings
nbc_horse_brileybaffert_250503.jpg
01:35
Briley’s path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki
nbc_horse_churchilldownssprint_250503.jpg
03:10
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
nbc_pl_arsartetaint_250503.jpg
02:36
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
nbc_horse_1stplacefinishers_250503.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby pace by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_horse_twinspiresturfsprint_250503.jpg
01:18
Think Big rallies to win Twin Spires Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_dwaynelukas_250503.jpg
03:06
Lukas: ‘Probably better now than it’s ever been’
nbc_horse_baffertdiscussion_250503.jpg
02:58
Evaluating Baffert’s ‘complicated’ legacy
nbc_pl_arsbou_250503.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_gracepotterintv_250503.jpg
01:17
Potter thrilled to sing anthem at Kentucky Derby
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_horse_afternoonconditions_250503.jpg
02:10
Derby sloppy track benefits closers in the field
nbc_horse_rileygreen_250503.jpg
01:11
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal