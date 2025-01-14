Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth: James grabs late equalizer for wasteful Blues

Chelsea scored a late equalizer to draw 2-2 at home against Bournemouth on Tuesday, as Reece James was the hero.

The Blues had 26 shots to Bournemouth’s seven but they needed a late, late equalizer to grab a point.

WATCH – Full match replay

Cole Palmer put a dominant Chelsea 1-0 up early but they missed several chances in the first half and were made to pay. Justin Kluivert scored a penalty and Antoine Semenyo smashed home a beauty to turn the game on its head.

But James curled home a lovely free kick in the 95th minute to grab a point for Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s side have now gone five games without a win in the Premier League and sit on 37 points, three points ahead of Andoni Iraola’s spirited Bournemouth.

Wasteful Chelsea will rue this run

When it comes to the end of the season it’s still very likely Chelsea will be in the top four. But they’ll look back at this run in late December and early January with a lot of pain and thinking about what could have been. To not win any of their games against Everton, Fulham, Ipswich, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth and pick up just three points from a possible 15 is a huge shock after they won five in a row before that. Chelsea played well in plenty of those games too but just didn’t finish off chances and made some silly, sloppy errors. Enzo Maresca’s young side are still heading in the right direction but they’re so erratic in the final third. When it clicks they’re unstoppable but so often this season they’ve failed to take chances when dominating a game and they’ve been punished for doing that. This young side are learning very quickly that you have to bury a game when your well on top. That is the next, and most difficult, step for this side. They should have won this game against Bournemouth by half time but they were thanking their lucky stars they scored a 95th minute equalizer.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth player ratings (via FotMob.com)

What’s next?

Chelsea host Wolves on Monday, January 20, while Bournemouth head to Newcastle on Saturday, January 18.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth score: 2-2

Palmer 13' 95'; Kluivert 50', Semenyo 69'

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live updates — By Joe Prince-Wright

Reece James scores a beauty of a free kick! — Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

What a moment! In the 95th minute Reece James scores a lovely free kick and he goes wild. After all he’s been through, that is a lovely moment.

James makes it 2-2 for Chelsea v. Bournemouth Reece James' free kick sneaks inside the post to rescue a point for Chelsea against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Travers with a fine save to deny Tosin

A free kick is whipped in and Tosin’s header is flying towards the top corner but Travers tips it wide.

Kluivert’s shot deflected wide

Substitute Jebbison sets up Kluivert and his low shot deflects off Tosin and goes wide. Bournemouth pushing for another goal!

Semenyo smashes home! — Chelsea 1-2 Bournemouth

Bournemouth have turned it around at Chelsea! Semenyo smashes home at the near post. Brilliant strike from a pretty impossible angle. Chelsea should have been at least 3-0 up and wasted so many chances. Now they’re behind. Wow.

Semenyo blasts Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Chelsea Antoine Semenyo unleashes a powerful left-footed effort into the roof the net to give the Cherries a 2-1 lead over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brooks denied after a great short corner

He’s everywhere and plays a great short corner and then another give-and-go and his low shot is blocked well by Sanchez.

Cucurella goes down and VAR asks the ref to take a look

David Brooks drags back Cucurella and he catches him around the neck as he seemed to pull his hair too. VAR asks the ref to look for a possible red card but Brooks is only shown a yellow card. Perhaps he was a bit lucky, but Cucurella did something very similar to him in the first half. 1-1, I guess?

Penalty kick to Bournemouth... and Kluivert slams home! — Chelsea 1-1 Bournemouth

That is a clear penalty kick. Kluivert slots in Semenyo and Caicedo brings him down in the box. Caicedo just got the wrong side. Kluivert smashes home his sixth penalty of the season. Six from six. Bournemouth are somehow level!

Kluivert brings Bournemouth level v. Chelsea Moises Caicedo's ill-timed challenge results in a penalty for the Cherries, where Justin Kluivert tucks away his side's equalizer at Stamford Bridge.

Half time: Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea should be at least two or three ahead, but Cole Palmer’s calm finish is the difference at the break. Bournemouth have had once chance while Chelsea have missed a host of opportunities with Nicolas Jackson a real threat but he’s hit the post and his close-range finishing has been wayward.

Jackson should score!

Palmer whips in a brilliant cross to the back post and Jackson’s header is saved by Travers and he then scuffs the rebound wide. The Chelsea striker has done everything other than score so far today.

Both teams hits the post within seconds!

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez gives the ball away cheaply and Bournemouth almost score. Kluivert and Ouattara combine and Christie almost heads home, then the ball drops to Kluivert who hits the post. Moments later Chelsea fly forward and Jackson cuts inside and sends a low shot towards the bottom corner but it hits the post and comes back out. So unlucky for Jackson. What a game this is now! That Bournemouth chance will just sharpen Chelsea’s focus. They’ve been so dominant but it was almost level.

Madueke sets up Jackson but he skies it

Brilliant wing play from Madueke to set up the chance and yes, the ball bobbles, but Jackson skies it from close range. He has to get his foot over that.

Fernandez forces a good save from Travers

Driving run centrally from Enzo Fernandez and his low shot is tame but probably going to sneak in. Travers gets down and tips it wide for a corner. Chelsea well on top. Bournemouth haven’t got going at all.

Cole Palmer is down after a challenge on Semenyo

This isn’t great for Chelsea’s main man. He makes a tackle to deny Antoine Semenyo getting away and limps away. He then goes down and is receiving treatment. Palmer is back on but he’s flexing his left ankle a lot. Doesn’t look comfortable at all.

Palmer with a brilliant calm finish! — Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth

That is a stunning goal from Cole Palmer. Jackson does so well to wriggle free of his marker and he slots through a perfect ball for Palmer. He’s clean through and sends a brilliant dummy to put Travers on the floor, then he slots home.

Palmer slots Chelsea ahead of Bournemouth A beautiful run by Nicolas Jackson sets up Cole Palmer in front of goal, where he wrongfoots the goalkeeper to make it 1-0 for Chelsea against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer chips just wide

The England international has started so well and after Sancho is set free down the left he cuts it back for Palmer who tries to chip a cheeky finish into the far corner. He gets his angles just wrong but that was typically cheeky from Palmer.

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez; Caicedo, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Bournemouth lineup

Travers; Hill, Zabarnyi, Huljsen, Kerkez; Cook, Adams; Brooks, Christie, Ouattara; Semenyo

Chelsea team news, focus

Fofana has been a big miss for Chelsea at the back as they’ve looked shaky, but Reece James returning is a huge bonus. Lavia is also back from injury and he could start alongside Caicedo in midfield to push Fernandez further forward. Jackson has struggled in recent weeks so perhaps Nkunku will get a start?

OUT: Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (undisclosed), Kieran Dewsbury-Hall (knock), Omari Kellyman (thigh)

Bournemouth team news, focus

The Cherries have some huge injuries piling up with plenty of key players out. Losing Evanilson and Unal to injury is a huge blow but Kluivert, Semenyo and Ouattara will be tasked with causing plenty of problems on the counter and Bournemouth caused Chelsea so many issues in the return game earlier this season but somehow lost. Bournemouth also recalled Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Watford to help deal with this striker problem.

OUT: Evanilson (broken foot), Enes Unal (knee), Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Adam Smith (knock), Kepa Arrizabalaga (unable to face parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Christie (illness)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like another game where Chelsea will drop points. Bournemouth are a tough, physical team to play against and will be dangerous on the counter. Not a good match-up for the Blues. Chelsea 1-1 Bournemouth.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth preview

Enzo Maresca’s young side were flying before the festive period but two defeats and two draws from games against Everton, Fulham, Ipswich and Crystal Palace was not expected. Still, they’re in the top four hunt and way ahead of schedule and got a confidence-boosting 5-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Saturday as several key players were rested.

Bournemouth hammered West Brom 5-1 in the FA Cup and Andoni Iraola’s side are on a club-record eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Cherries beat Everton 1-0 last time out in the Premier League but have been handed some real blows with forwards Evanilson and Enes Unal both going down with serious injuries in recent days. Still, if Bournemouth beat Chelsea they will go level on points with the Blues as their European hunt is well and truly on.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (January 14)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: Peacock