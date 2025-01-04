Bournemouth 1-0 Everton: Cherries keep pace in European race

Super-sub David Brooks scored the only goal of the game with a fantastic volley late in the second half as Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to eight with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Toffees (16th - 17 points) have now won just one of their last 11 Premier League games (1W-6D-4L) and scored six goals in those games. Of note, four of those goals came in a single game, meaning two goals in the other 10 games

Bournemouth (7th - 33 points), meanwhile, are unbeaten in eight games (5W-3D-0L) as they continue to prove they belong in the European conversation. The Cherries are just three points back of 4th-place Chelsea, with Newcastle and Manchester City also sandwiched in between. These are their peers now.

Everton’s pivotal 2025 off to rocky start

Every time I have had the (mild dis)pleasure of covering Everton this season, I find myself wondering how in the world they’re going to fix this (and how it got this bad). Everton fans are not having any fun this season (we see your pain), in what should be a celebratory send-off for Goodison Park. They’re not winning, they’re not entertaining, and they’re not improving. But the club finally has new owners and the January transfer window is open, so it’s time for someone(s) to figure it out. The squad clearly needs improvement to be more competitive this season, but then you stop to think, “Is Sean Dyche the one you want to back with hundreds of millions of dollars (because that’s what’s going to be required) to build his own team from scratch?” Understatement of the Year: These next 12 months are absolutely massive for Everton Football Club.

Player ratings - Bournemouth vs Everton

What’s next?

Bournemouth vs West Brom — Saturday, 10 am ET (FA Cup third round)

Everton vs Peterborough — Thursday, 2:45 pm ET

Chelsea vs Bournemouth — Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2:30 pm ET (next PL fixture)

Everton vs Aston Villa — Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2:30 pm ET

Bournemouth vs Everton live updates - by Andy Edwards

Bournemouth vs Everton live score: 1-0

Goalscorers: David Brooks (77')

GOAL! Bournemouth 1-0 Everton: Brooks strokes home a volley from Kerkez’s cross (77')

Brooks volleys Bournemouth in front of Everton The Cherries take the lead as David Brooks' beautiful volley ripples the back of the net in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth starting lineup

Travers - Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez - Cook, Christie, Kluivert - Semenyo, Ouattara, Evanilson

Everton starting lineup

Pickford - Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko - Lindstrom, Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye - Doucoure, Broja

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (January 4)

Venue: Vitality Stadium — Bournemouth

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

If Bournemouth can just repeat their best-ever 19-game start in the second half of the season, teeny-tiny little Bournemouth will be going on a European tour next fall. The Cherries (7th - 30 points) are right in the thick of a seven-way race for Europa League and Europa Conference League places. Two points is all that separates Bournemouth from Newcastle in 5th, and just three between them and Brighton in 10th. “They don’t give you anything for half of the season,” Andoni Iraola said this week, so perhaps we will see Bournemouth become players in the January transfer window with an incredible achievement well within their reach.

2025 is set to be a massive year for Everton (16th - 17 points), as the club’s new owners have their first opportunity to invest in the squad and the club prepares to leave Goodison Park for its brand new 52,888-seat stadium in August. The sight of Bournemouth won’t invoke many good memories for Toffees players or fans after they made a bit of unwanted history the last time they played: from 2-0 up entering the 87th minute, to losing 3-2 back in August, a two-goal lead that late in a PL game had never turned into a defeat. To make matters a little worse, Everton have never won at Bournemouth (0W-2D-5L).

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Sinisterra (hamstring), Julian Araujo (thigh), Marcos Senesi (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Adam Smith (knock)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back)

Bournemouth vs Everton prediction

Bournemouth love a late goal (or 10) this season, too. Everton won’t give them a ton of chances for most of the game, but it’ll be another Cherry smash and grab at the end. Bournemouth 1-0 Everton.