Arsenal vs Manchester City player ratings — Rice, Partey run rule of reigning champs

It wasn’t close, when all was said and done.

RECAP — Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City

But who were the stars and duds from a massive Premier League match that showed some magnificent promise for both sides through an hour and then devolved into one-way traffic?

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya: 7 — Far from a busy day but made one magnificent save early to keep a zero on the board into halftime.

Jurrien Timber: 6.5 — Busy but not at his sharpest in the duel.

William Saliba: 9 — A nearly-perfect day patrolling the center of the park and also distributing the ball out of the back.

Gabriel Magalhaes: 6.5 — Good with the ball as usual but was bullied by Haaland on City’s only goal.

Myles Lewis Skelly (Off 90'): 9 — A fantastic day in which the only thing the 18-year-old did ‘wrong’ was sit in his Haaland yoga celebration a bit too long. Won nearly every duel, scored a goal, and played tidy football.

Thomas Partey: 9 — A game-high seven ball recoveries and yet another big goal from distance. Partey’s work at the base of the midfield allowed Rice and Odegaard to do their thing.

Declan Rice: 8.5 — The game was won in the midfield and Rice was a key component from the opening kickoff. His brilliantly-read first touch pass on Matheus Nunes’ early giveaway was the key part of the opening goal. Two assists on three created chances on a day where Partey’s dirty work allowed Rice to shine going forward.

Martin Odegaard (Off 84'): 7 — Scored the early goal and more than did his part in the defensive areas of the game. Not quite as crisp in passing as usual.

Leandro Trossard (Off 84'): 6.5 — Dangerous on the dribble but rarely got on the ball. Was either pushed around and not up to it physically, or play-acting too much.

Gabriel Martinelli: 6.5 — Barely saw the ball but got his assist.

Kai Havertz (Off 90'): 8 — Missed a big chance in the first half after setting up the opener, but scored the Gunners’ fourth and was otherwise a massive positive influence.

Subs

Mikel Merino (On 84'): — N/A

Ethan Nwaneri (On 84'): — N/A

Raheem Sterling (On 90'): — N/A

Riccardo Calafiori (On 90'): — N/A

Havertz's curler gives Arsenal 4-1 lead over City Kai Havertz cuts inside to his left foot and rockets his effort into the far corner to make it 4-1 for Arsenal over Manchester City at the Emirates.

Manchester City player ratings

Stefan Ortega: 5 — He’s not going to do much about the first two goals but he could’ve gotten in the third. In a game like this you need a moment stolen once or twice. Raya did that more than Ortega.

Josko Gvardiol: 7 — Good with the ball and monstrous in duels, but gave Nwaneri a bit too much room on the fifth goal.

Manuel Akanji: 5 — One huge error on an uncharacteristically bad day.

John Stones: 5 — Had a front row view of Arsenal’s first four goals.

Matheus Nunes: 4.5 — A straight-up gaffe that led to the Gunners’ opening goal.

Mateo Kovacic: 7 — Completed every single one of his passes and won 8 of his 12 duels. Could’ve used some help.

Bernardo Silva: 5.5 — Will be begging Txiki Begiristain to buy someone in the midfield so he can go back to playing advanced.

Phil Foden (Off 72'): 5.5 — An awful giveaway led to one Arsenal goal, but he played his part in City’s only tally.

Omar Marmoush (Off 72'): 6 — Didn’t look quite as impressive central as he did out wide on his City debut.

Savinho: 7.5 — Ran his shorts off at both ends of the pitch and had a fantastic turn and pretty assist

Erling Haaland: 7.5 — Made the most of his rare moments with the ball as Arteta’s main tactical focus was to have anyone else be the reason if Arsenal lost the game. Really good headed goal, and a couple of invasive passes that came to nothing.

Subs

James McAtee (On 72'): 6 — Barely saw the ball.

Kevin De Bruyne (On 72'): 6 — Don’t recall any of his four touches.