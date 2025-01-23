How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news

Manchester City and Chelsea collide on Saturday in a huge game in the top four scrap.

WATCH – Manchester City v Chelsea

Pep Guardiola’s City are reeling after a damaging midweek defeat at PSG as they need to win their final Champions League group stage game to have a chance of advancing to the knockout rounds. City were 2-0 up in the second half but ended up losing 4-2 after another devastating collapse. In the Premier League City have won three of their last four and hammered Ipswich 6-0 last weekend but Guardiola needs to find some answers defensively, especially against the big boys. After adding Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in the January transfer window their squad has been reinforced, but there’s still no help in central midfield.

Chelsea have struggled to finish off teams in recent weeks but that wasn’t a problem in their 3-1 win against Wolves on Monday. Enzo Maresca’s side are two points ahead of Man City heading into this game and if you had told them that when these teams met on the opening day of the season, Chelsea would have taken that. There’s still a feeling of disappointment about their poor run over the last month but they create so many chances each game and are a lot of fun to watch.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 25)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

It’s all about getting the balance right in central midfield for City, with Kovacic expected to start with Gundogan in the deeper roles. Foden, Haaland and De Bruyne have been back on top form in recent weeks and will get the nod in attack, while Grealish could come into the lineup. New signing Omar Marmoush is also likely to feature off the bench.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Oscar Bobb (lower leg), Nathan Ake (muscle) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Doku (knock)

Chelsea team news, focus

The big issue for Chelsea is at center back with Fofana out. Tosin and Chalobah both played well against Wolves, with the latter coming straight back from his loan at Crystal Palace and excelling. Chalobah will probably start alongside Levi Cowill if the latter is fit. Reece James is close to full fitness at right back and looking sharp, while Fernandez may not be fit to start in midfield and with Lavia still out, Caicedo could have a full back lining up alongside him with either Malo Gusto, Cucurella or James moved into that role for a bit of extra bit and defensive solidity.

OUT: Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Benoit Badiashile (undisclosed), Omari Kellyman (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (other), Enzo Fernandez (other)