Nelly Korda keeps the ‘faith,’ switches putter and rallies to make cut at Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda’s putter switch didn’t pay off immediately Friday but a birdie spree vaulted her into the weekend at the Chevron Championship.

Korda birdied six of her final 10 holes in the second round to make the cut in her title defense at The Club at Carlton Woods. She shot 4-under 68 to finish at 1 over par, eight back of leader Yan Liu.

The second round was suspended because of darkness but Korda was safely inside the projected number.

Not that it was ever a sure thing.

Korda, who made the Chevron her fifth consecutive victory a year ago, had six bogeys and one birdie in an opening 77. After working an hour and a half on the practice putting green Thursday afternoon, Korda opted to ditch her blade putter for a mallet in Round 2.

Korda used a mallet for the latter part of 2024 (beginning at the AIG Women’s Open) and to start the 2025 season. She switched back to her blade model at last week’s JM Eagle LA Championship and put it in play again this week.

But after struggling to 33 putts in Round 1, Korda altered her game plan. It just took a little while for the change to take effect. Beginning on the back nine Friday, she bogeyed two of her first three holes to fall to 7 over par.

After a series of pars, her game finally clicked — on the greens and with her irons. She birdied Nos. 17, 18 and 1, then picked up two more on Nos. 4 and 6 — the latter coming courtesy a brilliant wedge from a fairway bunker to a few feet.

Nelly Korda working her way back with her fifth birdie of the day 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/hlTyVvZQXv — LPGA (@LPGA) April 26, 2025

Needing at least one more birdie to guarantee a second 36 holes, she hit the green in two on the par-5 eighth and two-putted. She then got up and down on her final hole, converting a 5-footer for par.

“Yeah, very up and down. Just my word today was have faith. That was my motto,” she said. “So, yeah, I didn’t really have much though after when I made two bogeys, but I just kept repeating it to myself.

“I have to grind and keep your head down. Have faith.”

The projected cut line was at 2 over par when play was suspended at 9:04 p.m. EDT, with three players on the number still competing.

Korda, who is seeking her first win of the year, hasn’t missed a cut since June’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (her second straight MC in a major).

Some notable players who will not be around this weekend include past champ Jennifer Kupcho (3 over), Match Play winner Madelene Sagstrom (3 over), Charley Hull (4 over), Hannah Green (6 over) and reigning U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (6 over).