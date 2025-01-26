 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_postraceintvs_250126.jpg
Tandy, Vanthoor, Nasr reflect after Rolex 24 wins
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea manager on Sanchez, failure to score second goal in loss at Manchester City

  
Published January 26, 2025 09:44 AM

Enzo Maresca was hoping that the student would become the teacher in his second head-to-head with former mentor Pep Guardola this Premier League season.

Instead, Manchester City overcame an early concession to sweep the season series from Chelsea with a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

There was quite a gulf between the teams when City won 4-2 in Week 1, and Maresca deserves credit for how far his team has come this season as well as their performance on Saturday.

But Noni Madueke’s early goal was Chelsea’s only route to the score board, as Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland steered City back ahead of Chelsea in the game and then on the table.

Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea manager on Sanchez, failure to score second goal in loss at Manchester City

On not scoring a second goal: “The game started very well for us. We scored first. We could’ve scored the second one two or three times. That would’ve changed the game. Against this team, these players, it can change at any moment.”

“We were there. After we scored the first one, we could’ve scored the second. The team was there. Unfortunately we conceded for 1-1 and then the second half.”

On Robert Sanchez’s performance: “In this moment it’s a bit of a mix. Robert, the good thing he’s the first one who knows he has to do better. .... [He will keep] working hard every day and for sure he’s going to do better. With Robert it is what it is in this moment but first he knows he has to do better.”

On team improvement over the season: “We are making progress. For me, we are better than one month, two months ago. These kind of moments will make us better and better. We’ll see where we are in the end.”

How was Chelsea’s mentality at 1-0? “We need to do many things better but also playing the way we played, we scored the first one and could’ve s scored the second. If we’re able to do that, the game could’ve changed. ... The team was quite good even at 1-1. We knew coming here we were going to concede chances to the players. You’re aggressive and you leave Haaland 1v1 with your defenders, it’s going to be dangeorus.”