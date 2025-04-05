UConn vs South Carolina Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Trends, and Stats for 2025 Women’s Nat’l Championship

When UConn (36-3) and South Carolina (35-3) met on February 16, you got the sense these perennial powers would meet again in the NCAA Tournament. It is a treat for all basketball fans that when they step on the court Sunday afternoon it will be for the national championship.

The Huskies blew out the Gamecocks, 87-58, that afternoon. It turned out to be a turning point for both schools’ seasons as each realized following that game what it would take to contend for a national title.

That win for Geno Auriemma’s Huskies was the third in what has grown to a streak of 15 straight wins. The Gamecocks are undefeated since that loss to UConn. Dawn Staley’s crew has won their last 12 games.

In the NCAA Tournament, UConn has taken no prisoners having steamrolled opponents. None of their wins have been by fewer than 14 points. Their most impressive performance may have been their Final Four demolition of UCLA, 85-51. Largely absent from the UConn offense in the national semifinal, Azzi Fudd led the Huskies’ attack with a dominant first half and 19 points in the game.

South Carolina has had some scares in the NCAA Tournament but looked every bit the part of a national champion in dismantling the Texas Longhorns in the national semifinal, 74-57. Joyce Edwards led the way with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao was the high-scorer for South Carolina with 14 points.

UConn is 11-2 in NCAA Championship games while South Carolina is 3-0 in title games including last season’s finale.

Lets dive into Championship Sunday and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch UConn vs. South Carolina

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 3PM EST

Site: Amalie Arena

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: ABC/ESPN+

Game odds for UConn vs. South Carolina

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM:

Odds: UConn Huskies (-250), South Carolina Gamecocks (+210)

Spread: Huskies -6.5

Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UConn vs. South Carolina

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Huskies and Gamecocks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on UConn on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on South Carolina +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 132.5.

UConn vs. South Carolina: Top betting trends and recent stats

South Carolina secured the NCAA Title in 2024 with a perfect 38-0 record

South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley is 3-0 in national title games

UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma is 11-2 in national title games

In 2017, South Carolina defeated UConn in the Final Four, ending the Huskies’ 111-game win streak.

These schools met in the 2022 National Championship, where South Carolina defeated UConn, 64-49.

When these teams met in February, Azzi Fudd led all scorers with 28 points, including six 3-pointers and Sarah Strong posted a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds

